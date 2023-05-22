Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.30% of Credicorp worth $31,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 103,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Credicorp by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 489,238 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Credicorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 343,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP opened at $132.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.21 and a 12-month high of $158.95.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $6.7385 dividend. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

See Also

