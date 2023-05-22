Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $29,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 432,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 236,381 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT opened at $88.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $89.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

