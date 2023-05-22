Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Titan International Price Performance
Shares of Titan International stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $688.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.81.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $509.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.31 million. Titan International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
- The ‘Other’ Coke Stock Quietly Hits a Record High
- Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money
- Will The Breakout in VanEck Semiconductor ETF Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.