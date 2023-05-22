Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $688.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $509.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.31 million. Titan International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Titan International by 1,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

