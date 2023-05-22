StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

