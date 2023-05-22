Textron (NYSE:TXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after buying an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 22.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 121,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Textron by 558.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

