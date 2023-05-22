Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $32,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $111.27 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.92.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

