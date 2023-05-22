Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.34% of Driven Brands worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Driven Brands stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 119.91, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

