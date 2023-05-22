MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

SM Energy stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 4.40.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.