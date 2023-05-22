CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 340,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,259,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Capri by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 456,370 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $21,338,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

