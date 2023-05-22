Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391,005 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of Burlington Stores worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $167.88 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

