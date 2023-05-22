CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. KeyCorp cut their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,835. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

