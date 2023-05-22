CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,451,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16,381.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

