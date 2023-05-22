CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,535 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after acquiring an additional 502,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

NYSE NTR opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

