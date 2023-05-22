Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,432 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.28% of R1 RCM worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in R1 RCM by 100.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

R1 RCM Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCM stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

