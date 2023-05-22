CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,100,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $20.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

