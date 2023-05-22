Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NSSC stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

