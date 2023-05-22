Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2,150.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,368 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of M. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Macy’s by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 2,040,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,033,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

NYSE M opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

