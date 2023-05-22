MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $151.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $156.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

