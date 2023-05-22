CI Investments Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,091,556 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.
Shares of BAM stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.
