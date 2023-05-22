Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.96% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 945,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 728,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 162,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,188,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,995 shares in the company, valued at $30,468,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,463,059.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,191 shares of company stock worth $9,050,284 over the last 90 days. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

