CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 34,585 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,032,000 after purchasing an additional 330,611 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after buying an additional 1,679,770 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after buying an additional 342,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,230,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

KSA opened at $41.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $947.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

