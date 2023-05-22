CI Investments Inc. Purchases 389 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Veritiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Up 0.3 %

VRTV stock opened at $112.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $161.84.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.24). Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

