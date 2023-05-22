CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,134 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,604,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after acquiring an additional 455,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 88,371 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 324,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 84,480 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in CrowdStrike by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

CRWD opened at $144.72 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -183.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

