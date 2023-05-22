Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 190 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $93.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.81. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $154.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $189.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

