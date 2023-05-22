15,655 Shares in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1,632.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,803,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 2,277.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 790,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 757,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 406,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Stories

