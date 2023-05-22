CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1,445.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $121.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

