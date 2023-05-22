CI Investments Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 703,580 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 953.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 24.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 983,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $469.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.39. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.63 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

