Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $82,120,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

