FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,423 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 372,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Fluor Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE FLR opened at $27.78 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.