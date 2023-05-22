MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,211,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222,506 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $762.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.18.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. MRC Global had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

