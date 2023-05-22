Mizuho Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $40.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.08.

NYSE:AR opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. Analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $595,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.3% in the third quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

