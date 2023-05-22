Mizuho Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $37.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.62.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,912. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

