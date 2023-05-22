Mizuho Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $37.00

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.62.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,912. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.