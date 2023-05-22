Insider Selling: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells 50,689 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $223,031.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.67 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 159,778 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 108,549 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 301,241 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.