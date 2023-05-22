HC Wainwright Lowers GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Price Target to $5.00

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
GoldMining Stock Performance
NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $69,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,827,552 shares in the company, valued at $136,308,146.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 222,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,499.
Institutional Trading of GoldMining
About GoldMining
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
Featured Articles
