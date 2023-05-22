TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.19.

TerrAscend Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.68 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

