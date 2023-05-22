Insider Buying: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Acquires $238,893.52 in Stock

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Aron R. English bought 22,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $238,893.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,303,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,252.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

