St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STJPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.16) to GBX 1,360 ($17.04) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($17.10) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.40) to GBX 1,430 ($17.91) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,159 ($14.52) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,330.80.

St. James's Place Stock Performance

STJPF stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

St. James's Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

