Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR) Insider Buys A$182,000.00 in Stock

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Askew acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$182,000.00 ($122,147.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

