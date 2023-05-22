Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.