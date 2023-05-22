Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $661,127.40 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $661,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $754,200.60.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $739,327.20.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NET opened at $57.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

