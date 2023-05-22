Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $216,960.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $216,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,784.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $864.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

