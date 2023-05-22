180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III Acquires 37,300 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp., a business development company listed on Nasdaq, invests in both public and private companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors and industries. It makes controlling and non-controlling investments in the form of equity, preferred stock, warrants and debt.

