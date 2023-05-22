OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Director John L. Higgins Sells 50,000 Shares

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) Director John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OABI stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OABI shares. Benchmark started coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OmniAb in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

