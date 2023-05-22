Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTC:AAWH opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

