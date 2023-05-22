Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWHGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTC:AAWH opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.