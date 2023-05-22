StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.30 on Thursday. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SLM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in SLM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in SLM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

