Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $164.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $171.67.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

