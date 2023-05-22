Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.26, a PEG ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

