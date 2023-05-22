Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $395.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.88. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $56.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, insider Matthew T. Funke purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.51 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew T. Funke bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,633.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $376,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

