Insider Selling: Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Insider Sells $259,820.00 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $259,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ CABA opened at $11.64 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
CABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
