Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

SLAB opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

